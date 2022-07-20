By Joshua Manning • 20 July 2022 • 10:27

BREAKING NEWS: Syria severs diplomatic ties with Ukraine in support of Russia

Syria announced that it was severing diplomatic ties with Ukraine in support of Russia, on Wednesday, July 20.

Speaking on Syria’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Ukraine in support of Russia, a foreign ministry official stated:

“The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to break diplomatic relations with Ukraine in conformity with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government,” as reported by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Ukraine officially severed diplomatic relations with Syria after the nation recognised the breakaway states of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, as reported on Thursday June 30.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria in an official statement:

“The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognise the so-called “independence” of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“The decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognise the so-called “independence” of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“We view this decision as an unfriendly act against Ukraine, an infringement of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a gross violation of Ukrainian legislation, the United Nations Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law.”

Syria’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke on the Ukrainian decision at the time stating:

“Our position is clear – we react as tough as possible to any attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and defend national interests by all available means, including on the diplomatic front”.

