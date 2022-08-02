By Chris King • 02 August 2022 • 5:12

BREAKING: Massive but often controversial iconic TV show is back on UK screens after five years

Big Brother, the iconic, though sometimes controversial reality TV show is confirmed to be making a highly-anticipated return to UK screens in 2023.



ITV bosses have confirmed this Monday, August 1, the highly-anticipated return of Big Brother. When the iconic reality television hits our screens once more in 2023, it will be courtesy of a new broadcaster, switching from Channel 5 to ITV2 and ITVX.

“This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.”, said Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe and CITV.

He added, “We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers”.

Big Brother is back!

The original reality tv format to launch on @ITV2 and @ITVX in 2023

Details – https://t.co/vL860OjFLf pic.twitter.com/jswb8GL25V — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) August 1, 2022

The most famous house in Britain will be given a new, contemporary look, with a selection of hand-picked housemates spending up to six weeks with cameras watching virtually every move they make.

They will indulge in the traditional tasks, and be involved in often gripping nominations and live eviction processes. A massive cash prize will be up for grabs as the British public once again votes for their favourite who will eventually be crowned the Big Brother champion.

“Big Brother is the original and best reality format, and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege to be making an all-new version with ITV2 and ITVX”, commented the CEO of creators Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV, Natalka Znak.

After first being a success in the Netherlands in 1999, Big Brother subsequently launched in the UK on Channel 4 in 2000. It is one of the world’s biggest-ever reality TV franchises, with in excess of 500 series of the show having been broadcast in an astounding 64 countries and regions globally.

A total of 11 series ran on Channel 4, with another seven celebrity versions, culminating in Ultimate Big Brother. Another eight series were broadcast after the show moved to Channel 5, and 15 more celebrity series were made. In 2018 the often-controversial show was put on ice.

This new version of Big Brother will be located in a different part of the country according to a report last week. After months of ongoing negotiations with Banijay which own the rights, a deal was reportedly struck.

There have been unconfirmed rumours that previous hosts Emma Willis and Davina McCall will not be involved. Rylan Clark, who presented the spin-off show, ‘Bit On The Side’ has also been ruled out allegedly.

He was always watching… It’s coming home #bbuk pic.twitter.com/OEquISljQA — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 1, 2022

