By Anna Ellis • 02 August 2022 • 15:56

MISSING PERSON have you seen this 16-year-old girl reported missing in Mijas, Malaga? Image: SOS Desaparecidos/Twitter

Sara Belmonte Essaid is of a stout build, 1.70 m tall, with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

According to her mother, Emilia Belmonte, Sara Belmonte Essaid allegedly went to school as she did every day on June. 23

The 16-year-old did not go to school that day and has been missing ever since, Mijas Communication confirmed on Tuesday, August 2.

The case has already been publicised by the SOS Desaparecidos Association through its social networks and the Guardia Civil is in charge of the investigation.

Sara’s mum has said the young woman could have left “against her will” with her 21-year-old brother, whom she hardly knows.

Her brother lived in Brazil with his grandmother and moved to Mijas only two and a half years ago. Prior to this, they had never met before.

According to Sara’s mother, the investigation suggests that her son recently made movements with a bank card from Portugal, so the two could be in the neighbouring country.

“Sara has changed a lot since her brother’s arrival. She no longer had any friends, she hardly spoke to anyone and she never wanted to be alone with me. I think she is threatened by him and I am desperate to know where she is”, explained the mother.

The family of Sara Belmonte Essaid is publicly asking anyone who knows anything about the young woman to contact the authorities or the SOS Desaparecidos Association (telephone numbers (+34) 642 650 775 or (+34) 649 952 957).