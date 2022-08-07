Woman falls from roller coaster and dies

By Annie Dabb • 07 August 2022 • 11:51

Image - Klotti Park: Wikimedia/shutterstock

On Saturday afternoon, a woman died in a theme park in the Klotten, Mosela, after falling from a moving roller coaster. The woman died after several attempts to revive her. No one knows the cause of the accident.

“On Sunday 7th August Klotti Park will close permanently” reads the webpage of Klotten theme park in Mosel. The park originally opened in 1970 as a wildlife park in the heights of Mosela.

A 57 year old woman from Sarre fell from a moving roller coaster and suffered fatal injuries. The attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. A rescue helicopter arrived along with voluntary firefighters to help, but nothing more could be done for her.

The roller coaster track is 532 metres in length and reaches a height of 17.5 metres. The theme park’s website advises that it “is not for cowards”.

The rollercoaster track has “many curves, a steep incline and speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour, that can take your breath away and make your heart beat out of place.”

Through the night, the police could say little at the time of the accident and further investigations have been unable to confirm the cause of the accident so far. It is unknown whether it was due to a technical fault, ride negligence, or fatal carelessness.

There is also speculation around whether the woman’s death was due to her injuries or a natural cause like a heart attack, as reported by welt.de

