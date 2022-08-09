By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 16:51

Out-of-control ship crashes and wrecks part of the Port of Alicante. Image: Elena_Ch/Shutterstock.com

A boat suffered an accident in the Port of Alicante on the Costa Blanca in an area of the marina next to the sector where the restaurants are located.

The yacht, which was sailing at a moderate speed in the port, firstly collided with the promenade area, and then with a gangway which was destroyed by the impact.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 6, and fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, 20 Minutos confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

The boat had been rented by a family but was driven by a professional skipper who lost control due to the electrical failure of the controls.

Fortunately, the skipper was able to redirect the boat to an area where it would not cause major damage to people or other sailboats and yachts that were anchored in the area.

The Port of Alicante is a seaport in Alicante, Spain on the Mediterranean Sea used for commercial and passenger traffic. The port is administered by the Port Authority of Alicante.

