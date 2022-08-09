“We are on the right track” Spanish households reduce food waste

By Anna Ellis • 09 August 2022 • 18:49

Luis Planas, Spain’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, has confirmed that Spain is “on the right track” with regard to reducing food waste.

Spanish households threw away 1,245 million kilos/litres of unconsumed food in 2021 which is 8.6 per cent less than the previous year.

This development, according to Luis Planas is significant that “we are on the right track in reducing food waste,” a task that is “an ethical imperative that must involve society as a whole.”

Data from the Report on Food Waste in Spain 2021 shows that each Spaniard threw away an average of 28.21 kilos/litres of food in 2021, the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, August 9.

This is the lowest figure in the last five years and 2.72 kilos/litres less than in 2020.

The household waste rate, however, is similar to the previous year, with 4.2 per cent of food purchased thrown away unconsumed, one-tenth less than in 2020.

The report attributes the decline in waste and better use of food to a change in habits following the restrictions in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the end of confinement, less cooking is done at home and, in fact, the volume of food purchased for home consumption has fallen by 7.2 per cent.

In contrast, over the course of 2021, food consumption outside the home recovered, with an increase of 10.4 per cent.

