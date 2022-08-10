By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 0:45
Saudi businessman collapses and reportedly dies while giving speech in Cairo. Image: Abdullah Elshrif/Twitter
The Saudi businessman was giving a speech at the conference in “support of the achievements of [Egyptian] President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi” when he collapsed and reportedly died on Monday, August 8.
Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Salam Holding Company, described Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, as the dean of humanity and a man of peace, before he fell to the ground, as reported by arabi21.com.
Other reports suggested that he was praising the President of the Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed when he collapsed.
Abdullah Elshrif wrote on Twitter that Al-Qahtani died in the house of border guards at the Arab-African Conference, which was attended by representatives of international, regional and Arab bodies and organisations, as well as a number of ambassadors and Arab personalities.
He was also believed to be at the conference with his Emirati wife, Aisha Al-Jabri.
للناس اللي بتسأل فإسمه محمد القحطاني دبلوماسي سعودي ومات امبارح في دار حراس الحدود في المؤتمر العربي الإفريقي ودي صورته جنب زوجته عائشة الجابري الإماراتية قبل ما يقوم يتكلم pic.twitter.com/hNWc2G5FAI
— عبدالله الشريف (@AbdullahElshrif) August 9, 2022
The distressing videos, which are currently unverified, received a number of comments from social media users late on Tuesday, August 9/Wednesday, August 10.
One person on Twitter wrote: “Sorry to see this. Rest in Peace.”
Sorry to see this. Rest in Peace.
— George Xantheas (@GXantheas) August 9, 2022
“May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him, and accept him among your righteous servants,” said another person.
اللهم اغفر له وارحمه وتقبله في عبادك الصالحين https://t.co/Ijgy9qba0c
— معمر علي (@muammar74) August 9, 2022
Another said: “The Saudi diplomat passed away while praising the kings of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and the president of Egypt at the Arab-African conference. Every soul will tease Death.”
The #Saudi diplomat passed away while praising the kings of #Saudi Arabia and the #UAE and the president of Egypt at the #Arab–#African conference. Every soul will tease Death 💀. https://t.co/DauGQukKqM
— Defense News About Iran & Many More (@BreakingNewsAro) August 9, 2022
Another said: “God forgive his sins, grant him eternal rest and shine for him perpetual light. Amen.”
Dios perdone sus pecados, le conceda el descanso eterno y brille para el la luz perpetua. Amén
— Gelacio Mora (@GelMorElRebelde) August 9, 2022
The news of the Saudi businessman’s apparent death comes after a footballer collapsed and died on the pitch following a heart attack.
Cristian Cáceres, a 38-year-old goalkeeper who played for the Union Cordillera de Chapilcha senior team, suffered a heart attack during his side’s game on Saturday, August 6.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
