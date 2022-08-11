By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 14:49

Costa Blanca's Alcoy to host the Valencian Community BMX Cup. Image: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/Shutterstock.com

Alcoy will once again host an important BMX competition, specifically the Valencian Community Cup, Alcoy Town Hall has confirmed.

Competitions will take place in Alcoy on Saturday, September 24, and training sessions on Friday, September 23 and 24

The event counts towards the 2022 Valencia BMX Cup ranking.

Last year, Alcoy City Council built a 400-metre-long approved BMX circuit with a 5-metre-high exit ramp.

It was a project in which the construction company, the municipal technicians and the athletes and members of the Alcoy BMX Club worked together to make improvements to the layout so that it would have all the necessary elements to become a benchmark in this sporting modality.

The project has made it possible to create an approved BMX circuit in Alcoy that caters for the large group of athletes who practise this sport in the city.

It also offers the possibility of hosting regional and national championships.

The previous circuit located in the Viaducte neighbourhood is a facility that neither met nor could meet the technical characteristics necessary to obtain the status of a circuit approved by the national cycling federation for the holding of regional or national competitions.

The German, Italian, French, Croatian, Dutch and Spanish national teams have been training on the Alcoy BMX circuit since it was opened in March 2021.

Since then, this facility has been considerably increasing its sporting use and has now become a favourite destination for a large number of teams, national teams and federated athletes for their training sessions, who value the quality of the facility as well as the environment in which it is located.

The Councilor for Sports, Alberto Belda, said: “Once again our city will host a sporting event of great importance that will attract a large number of people, both athletes and fans.”

“It is not only important in the sporting field, but it is also beneficial for the local economy, as these people will sleep, eat and do their shopping in Alcoy.”

“Not only that, but they will also be able to establish our city as their next tourist destination.”

“This infrastructure, which increases the number of quality sports facilities in the city, demonstrates the commitment of this government to the sport.”

“I can’t finish without thanking the Alcoi BMX Cycling Club for the great work they do, without their work competitions like this one couldn’t take place.”

All categories are for both male and female riders and the competition has the pertinent Safety Plan.

