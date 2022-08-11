By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 15:23

WATCH: Breathtaking moment when aeroplane skims beachgoers heads as it lands. Image: Great Flyer/YouTube

Bystanders felt as if they almost had their hair shaved by a huge passenger jet as it made an incredibly low landing.

Skiathos Airport has a particularly short runway due to the geography of the island, meaning pilots have to approach lower than they would for other landing strips.

The video posted to YouTube by GreatFlyer on August 5, has certainly had people talking

The video shows the Airbus A321 coming in to land on the Greek island of Skiathos over the blue waters of the Mediterranean below.

One aviation fan said: “‘High temperature and very short runway, you have to do a deep landing to maximise the available runway for stop.”

“Low-cost airlines operate with short turnaround times, if you overheat the brakes you mess up the schedule of the plane.”

Another commented: “Before jumping to a conclusion, let’s just say we don’t know why the plane ended up so scarily low on a fairly routine approach but I doubt it was intentional showing off.

He added: “However, the people standing there were definitely standing there intentionally despite the warning signs and traffic lights.”

“You cannot get injured if you’re not standing there. Glad to see the plane eventually touched down without any damage.”

