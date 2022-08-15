Quadruple vaccinated Pfizer CEO infected with COVID, using ‘unapproved’ Paxlovid to treat

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 16:14

ALBERT BOURLA, the Pfizer CEO, has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid and is suffering mild symptoms.

The Pfizer CEO said he was thankful to have received four jabs of the Covid vaccine and revealed he was using the same treatment protocol that US President Joe Biden used when he tested (and rebound tested) positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, August 15, the 60-year-old billionaire wrote: “I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.”

He added: “We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world.

“Paxlovid is not approved, but is authorised for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12+, weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. See safety info: COVID19oralRx.com.”

People on Twitter commented on the news.

“I think the 5th would’ve helped,” one person said.

While another joked: “My wife is pregnant , I’m so thankful that I used 4 Condoms during our sexual encounters!”

“I received zero doses and also had a very mild case – I have this blessed thing called an immune system. It worked just fine without your useless garbage. Get well soon and get ready for your rebound case about 5-6 days after those useless pills too,” another said.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Why are you taking Paxlovid if you have a very mild case? Don’t you trust the 4 doses of the vaccine?!”

Another said that the four jabs were “Quite possibly keeping him out of the hospital.”

“You’re lucky sir. We were all treated with nothing over here,” wrote another.

On July 21, US President Biden tested positive for Covid and announced he had begun taking Paxlovid.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the White House said at the time.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

