By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 20:21

Heartbreak as school basketball coach Tyler Edwards, 27, dies of suspected cardiac arrest. Image: Alam College Scots/ Twitter

BASKETBALL coach Tyler Edwards died unexpectedly on Monday, August 15 of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 27.

The news of Tyler Edwards’ death was reported by the Comstock Park Public School’s associate principal and athletic director, Kendra Faustin.

“Words cannot express the loss we feel by the passing of Coach Tyler Edwards. Tyler invested wholeheartedly in our kids, families and community,” Faustin said.

“His genuine care for others and his infectious smile will live forever in the many lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edwards Family and his girlfriend, Ms Kayla Brooks.”

Many people at Comstock Park Public Schools including friends have continued to pay tribute on Wednesday, August 17 following the news of the basketball coach’s sudden death.

His girlfriend Kayla Brooks wrote on Facebook: “I don’t have words yet, and I am not sure I ever will. I truly don’t believe this life was meant to be lived without him by my side. Tyler was my person. He was the most amazing boyfriend, best friend and dog daddy I could have ever asked for – JoJo and I miss and love you so much.”

Alam College Scots wrote: “Alma College Athletics mourns the loss of recent alumni Tyler Edwards. Edwards was a member of the Men’s Basketball program for 4 years, also joining the coaching staff for 3 seasons. Alma appreciates his impact as a student, athlete, and mentor.”

Alma College Athletics mourns the loss of recent alumni Tyler Edwards. Edwards was a member of the Men's Basketball program for 4 years, also joining the coaching staff for 3 seasons. Alma appreciates his impact as a student, athlete, and mentor pic.twitter.com/dltSwvUygp — Alma College Scots (@AlmaScots) August 17, 2022

“Tye was one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet. The short time I knew him and spent with him he was a light upon others. Prayers for his family and all those who he impacted during this difficult time. RIP Tye,” Ryan Trevithick wrote.

Tye was one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet. The short time I knew him and spent with him he was a light upon others. Prayers for his family and all those who he impacted during this difficult time. RIP Tye https://t.co/YSJV9uIvtM — Ryan Trevithick (@CoachTrevithick) August 16, 2022

Mikayla Gray wrote on Facebook: “My favourite thing was always running into you everywhere I went and taking pics to send you. Your smile lit up the room and your kindness spread to everyone you met. You have always considered me family. I’m blessed to have known you for all these years. You will definitely be missed, not just by me but by every soul you have ever touched. Rest easy Tyler Edwards.”

“Another great one gone. Tyler was a stand up man that only saw the best in people. Growing up he played an instrumental role to my love for basketball. To the Edwards family, you all have held a special place in my heart since childhood. I grieve with and for you,” said Brett Pero on Twitter.

Another great one gone. Tyler was a stand up man that only saw the best in people. Growing up he played an instrumental role to my love for basketball. To the Edwards family, you all have held a special place in my heart since childhood. I grieve with and for you. pic.twitter.com/UdbioHkgvM — Brett Pero (@Brett_Pero8) August 16, 2022

“Tye was a remarkable young man and one of my favourite people when I arrived at Alma. It was always such a joy to be in his presence and I loved seeing his smile while he walked up to chat. This is a shocking loss and there is a deep sadness across campus. He will be sorely missed. Peace to all of his family and friends. May God hold you in peace, Tyler Edwards, and be at rest,” said Andrew Pomerville.

The tragic news of Mr Edward’s sudden death comes after a high school student-athlete – believed to be 16 years old – died after collapsing during after-school basketball practice on Wednesday, June 8.

The young athlete attended the Bayside High School in New York City, New York.

“A Bayside High School athlete collapsed during conditioning and later passed away,” Bayside High School Principal Troy Walton said at the time.

The death of both Mr Edwards and the teenager at the New York City schools follows the death of three young basketball players that rocked the US.

On February 5, 15-year-old Preston Settles collapsed during a game at Brooks School in North Andover.

Settles stopped breathing during the game and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where doctors shocked his heart eight times but could not get it to start again on its own.

At the hospital, the teenager was placed on an automatic CPR machine and breathing tube, several hours before Settles began breathing again.

He was then airlifted to Tufts Medical Centre and placed on life support before later being taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, February 27.

On February 8, Cameran Wheatley, a 17-year-old senior at Bremen High School, collapsed during a basketball game against Chicago High School at about 9:20 pm before dying later at Christ Hospital.

On the same day, Devonte Mumphrey collapsed and died during a Yellowjackets’ basketball game after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

Devonte, 15, was a basketball standout who was nominated for Mr Texas Basketball Player of the Week after scoring 45 points in a single game in January. As a freshman, Mumphrey was named the District Newcomer of the Year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.