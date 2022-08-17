LaLiga side Valencia announce club’s new female president

By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 22:31

THE Board of Directors of Valencia CF has announced the appointment of Layhoon Chan as the new president of the club.

The announcement of Valencia’s new president was made on Wednesday, August 17. The club stated that Layhoon Chan “will oversee the operations of the club with the support of the local management and be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of Valencia CF.”

More changes have been made by the LaLiga club.

Pang Liang Ong has been appointed as the club’s new director alongside the appointment of Wee Kiat Lim as another director.

Also, the re-designation of Khojama Kalimuddin as Director and finally, the resignation of Joey Lim as Executive Director.

The club said about those specific appointments, “Mr Ong has 25 years experience in the banking sector. He was Director of Bank of America for 15 years, and also holds extensive experience in the business sector.

“Mr Lim has been involved in various corporate restructuring projects and operations. Mr Lim is Executive Director of Thomson Medical Group Limited (listed on the Singapore stock exchange).”

The club added: “In connection with the foregoing, Joey Lim, Sean Bai and Teo Swee Wei will relinquish their positions in the club. The Board wishes to thank Joey Lim, Sean Bai and Teo Swee Wei for their service and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.

“The Board take this opportunity to reiterate that Valencia CF are fully committed to the long-term growth and success of the club.

“The Board wants to continue strengthening its relationship with the fans and to bring our fans great joy. We also wish to continue working with the authorities and other stakeholders to bring the Club to greater heights.”

People reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Best wishes!!” Carlos Revelo wrote.

Another said: “Ya know, I really do love this club. But they’re robbing me of the joy of the game, at this point.”

The news of Ms Chan’s appointment comes after months of speculation that former Valencia FC vice-president Miguel Zorío would take over the club – at a significantly reduced price.

There was even talk that Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovich was in the running to buy the Spanish side from Peter Lim.

On August 13, fans of Valencia were still protesting about Peter Lim’s running of the club following the signing of Barcelona’s Nico González on loan.

After news that Nico González had signed for the Che, the 20-year-old Spanish midfielder from La Coruña, posed for pictures with Mr Lim and fans were not happy.

“These photos give me between shame and disgust, not because of the player, but because of the image that surrounds him,” one wrote about the picture.

Another said: “How disgusting to see Nico with the owner who ruined this club with so much history.”

