The Ministry of Tourism gives one million euros to the “Vive la Posidonia” programme

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 12:10

Image - Vive la posidonia: Vive le Posidonia: Ana del Castillo/shutterstock

The “Vive le Posidonia” programme was presented by the town councils of Denia, Eivissa and Cambrillas and supported by Next Generation funds.

The Ministry of Tourism has published the provisional resolution of the official announcement of the aid programme “Experiencias Turismo España”. As part of this programme, the project “Vive la Posidonia” has received funding of €1,157,380.

The official announcement forms part of the Plan of recuperation, transformation and resilience, financed with funds from the Next Generation.

“Vive la Posidonia” is an experiential, ecotourist project whose objective is “not so much to bring more tourism to the three cities (Denia, Eivissa and Cambrillas), but to raise awareness to the visitors about the importance of seaweed (Posidonia) and the benefits that it holds for Mediterranean waters and for the environment.”

The mayor of Denia, Vicent Grimalt, has emphasised that the granting of this subsidy which is “important quantitively as well as for its symbolism” is a “compensation for the labour of mindfulness that the coastal municipalities have been carrying out for years”.

Grimalt has tried to raise awareness of the importance of protecting this type of seaweed in tourist destinations as a valuable resource, according to denia.es. He has encouraged residents of Denia to become “firm defenders” of the “richness of our beaches and our natural environment”.

Last week, the Oceanographic Foundation and the Generalitat presented the app “project Posidonia”, a collaborative effort by coastal municipalities, which offers a geo-localized map of the main underwater meadows of Posidonia which cover some 9,000 hectares.

