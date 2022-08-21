By Chris King • 21 August 2022 • 21:30

Explosions reported in Crimean cities of Yevpatoria, and Saky, with Sevastopol also targeted

Reports of explosions in the Crimean cities of Yevpatoria, and Saky, while Russian defences claim to have foiled an airborne attack on Sevastopol.

Social media has been buzzing this evening Sunday, August 21, with reports of alleged explosions in the Crimean cities of Yevpatoria, and Saky. It is believed that Russian air defence systems in and around the city of Sevastopol have foiled an attempted airborne attack on the region.

🚨#BREAKING: Explosions reported in Yevpatoria and Saky. Both in the temporary occupied #Crimea. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 21, 2022

🚨 Several targets intercepted by russian air defence in the vicinity of #Sevastopol pic.twitter.com/u5B1ObtqqH — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) August 21, 2022

⚡️Russian helicopters fly over vacationers on the coast of Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea, launching active defense equipment right off the coast. A video from social networks. pic.twitter.com/7AwumXMvBa — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 21, 2022

This has been reported by Ukrainska Pravda in English on its Twitter account @pravda_eng, as well as various other online breaking news sites in the region. It reported that explosions had been heard in the area around Sevastopol but that the Russian air defences seem to have shot down the incoming objects.

⚡️Explosions heard near #Sevastopol

Allegedly, air defense systems at work — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) August 21, 2022

Pravda in English cited a Facebook post made today, Sunday, August 21, by the Ukrainian General Staff, which said that Russia plans to enforce a temporary closure of airspace from August 22–25 over the Oblasts of Lipetsk, Voronezh and Belgorod.

It reported shelling by the Russian military in and around Muravi and Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as in Budky and Iskryskivshchyna in Sumy Oblast of Ukraine.

The Russian occupying forces have advanced slightly on the Avdiivka and Pivdennyi Buh fronts according to the General Staff. They also reported that airstrikes had been carried out on targets near Staryi Saltiv and Husarivka.

