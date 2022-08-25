Margarita Cobos meets with neighbours and works of the recycling plant to inform them that the fire is under control

By Annie Dabb • 25 August 2022 • 16:41
Image - PreZero International
In the meetings, Cobos informed neighbours and workers of the circumstances of the fire and communicated a peaceful message “as much for the evolution of the fire, which is now already practically extinguished, as for the continuity of the plant” after the warehouses of waste discharge and treatment pits were destroyed.
Cobos informed those present at the meeting that although the plant had suffered significant damages, “the town council are going to work to restore it to normality as soon as possible.” While the Area of Environmental Sustainability and concession company PreZero are restructuring and studying technical solutions to reactivate the treatment of waste, they are also carrying out a preliminary investigation about what happened.
The councillor also affirmed that at every step she would keep the socialist group informed through council member Amparo Ramirez, who has urged his spokesperson Adriana Valverde “to be prudent in her declarations because not only is there nothing to hide, but recently we have had an inspection of the council of sustainability, environment and blue economy of Andalucia’s council who concluded that there were no noteworthy incidents”.
Meanwhile, the effort to cool and clean the affected zone are ongoing. Fortunately, the fire did not cause any personal damage.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
