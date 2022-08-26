By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 9:46

WATCH: Local residents in Donetsk, Ukraine clear up Russian PFM-1 mines Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Local residents in Ukraine’s Donetsk are allegedly clearing up mines left by Russian Forces, as shown in video footage that began circulating online on Friday, August 26.

Video footage of local residents in Donetsk, Ukraine clearing up Russian PFM-1 mines was shared on Twitter:

“In Donetsk, local residents are independently “clearing” the petal mines that were scattered by the Russians.”

⚡️In Donetsk, local residents are independently "clearing" the petal mines that were scattered by the Russians. pic.twitter.com/UgBxJKKgFK — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 26, 2022

The Russian PFM-1 mine, an acronym of ”Anti-infantry high-explosive mine”, is a scatterable high explosive anti-personnel land mine of Soviet and Russian production.

Also known as a Green Parrot, Butterfly Mine or Petal Mine ,it can be deployed from mortars, helicopters and aeroplanes in large numbers, gliding to the ground without exploding and exploding upon later contact.

Ukraine’s Donetsk region is home to the Donetsk People’s Republic , a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news of local Donetsk residents clearing mines comes after Denis Pushilin, the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic donated 86 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to a pro-Russian training centre, as reported on Friday, August 26.

In addition the pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is reportedly pushing a huge recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.