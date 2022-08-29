By Joshua Manning • 29 August 2022 • 7:55

WATCH: Russian Air Defence unit on fire after Ukraine missile strike in Crimea Credit: Twitter @Gianl1974

A Russian Air Defence unit was reportedly hit by a Ukraine missile strike in Russian-occupied Crimean as reported on Monday, August 29.

According to Russian media, a Ukraine missile strike in Russian occupied Crimea, caused a fire to break out at an allegedly “abandoned military unit” after explosions near Cape Fiolent.

The fire lasted at least several hours. Locals reported that it was visible from afar.

Video footage of the Ukraine missile strike on Russian-occupied Crimea was shared widely on Twitter:

“An allegedly ‘abandoned’ military unit exploded in the temporarily occupied Crimea after explosions near Cape Fiolent#norussianpass”

“Details: according to local public opinion, the fire lasted several hours and was visible from afar. The information has not yet been officially confirmed.#RussiaIsATerroristState #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini #norussianpass #SaveAzov”

“In the Crimea near Cape Fiolent, a strong fire after recent explosions. Earlier it was reported about the work of air defense.”

In the Crimea near Cape Fiolent, a strong fire after recent explosions. Earlier it was reported about the work of air defense Subscribe pic.twitter.com/bHvIhxWZ8v — 𝔸𝕟𝕠𝕟𝕪𝕞𝕠𝕦𝕤 (@AnonNews_irc) August 28, 2022

“Temporarily occupied Cape Fiolent, Crimea. Subscribers write that the [rocket] hit the Russian air defense division. Information is being checked.”

⚡️Temporarily occupied Cape Fiolent, Crimea. Subscribers write that the [rocket] hit the Russian air defense division. Information is being checked. pic.twitter.com/LwsuiEAsdJ — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 29, 2022

The news on an alleged Ukraine missile strike on a Russian Air Defence unit in Russian-occupied Crimea comes after reports that claimed Russia is allegedly transferring military supplies to Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

In addition a fire broke out in Russian-occupied Crimea near the Tavrida highway in the Bakhchysarai district, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

