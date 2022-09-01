By Joshua Manning • 01 September 2022 • 13:48

President of Belarus celebrates Knowledge Day despite reported Belarusian language discrimination Credit: exsilentroot/Shutterstock.com

Alexander Lukashenko the President of Belarus has issued a statement of congratulations on Knowledge Day despite reports claiming his regime supports Belarusian language discrimination, as reported on Thursday, September 1.

The President of Belarus issued a statement on Knowledge Day, the traditional day when school begins in Russia and other former Soviet republics.

The statement read:

“Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended the Knowledge Day greetings.”

“It is a celebration of all those who cross the school threshold on 1 September to get closer to their dreams, which knowledge helps them carry out.”

“Today a new school year begins, for someone it is the first one in their lives. Belarusian schools greet the first graders with great warmth.”

“Together we have done everything to make this day most memorable and happy for kids and their parents,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“The President wished the first-year students, who will have to learn the basics of their future profession, to follow the chosen path with dignity and maximum dedication, to acquire necessary competencies and skills to achieve their goals.”

“The head of state thanked teachers and professors for their important work and readiness to devote themselves wholeheartedly to our children.”

“May the new academic year bring you all the joy of new discoveries and communication, and may schools, colleges and universities always maintain the atmosphere of striving for knowledge, mutual respect and love for our native Belarus,” the message of greetings runs.

The controversial move comes after various reports of Pro-Russian language discrimination in Belarus under Lukashenko’s regime that has allegedly seen various native Belarusian speakers imprisoned, according to a survey by The International Union of Belarusian writers.

In addition the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) called on the World to help restore free speech in Belarus by pressurising President Lukashenko’s regime, as reported on Tuesday August 9.

