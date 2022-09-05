By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 17:11
Costa Blanca's Villena to set up Moors and Christians fiesta healthcare points. Image: Villena Town Hall
Villena Town Council has set up health care points for the different events and parades of the Moors and Christians Festivities, which will be operational from September 5 until September 9,
Villena’s Councillor for Festivities, Maite Gandía, confirmed the health care points will be located at:
To watch the parades, the Fiestas organisers have also set up areas for people with reduced mobility, one of them in Avenida Constitución, 23, next to the health post, and another one in Calle Maestro Chanza.
There are also 3,000 chairs for hire along the parade route, from Plaza de El Rollo, Corredera and Avenida Constitucion (odd zone first and second rows, even zone second row) in the areas where there are no grandstands.
The councillor also clarified that private chairs are not prohibited behind the chairs for hire.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.