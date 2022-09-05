By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 17:11

Costa Blanca's Villena to set up Moors and Christians fiesta healthcare points. Image: Villena Town Hall

Villena’s Moors and Christians will also have portable toilets, areas for people with reduced mobility and more than 3,000 chairs for hire for the parades.

Villena Town Council has set up health care points for the different events and parades of the Moors and Christians Festivities, which will be operational from September 5 until September 9,

Villena’s Councillor for Festivities, Maite Gandía, confirmed the health care points will be located at:

Avenida Constitucion, 142

The Offices of the Department of Education, Callejon El Chicho

To watch the parades, the Fiestas organisers have also set up areas for people with reduced mobility, one of them in Avenida Constitución, 23, next to the health post, and another one in Calle Maestro Chanza.

There are also 3,000 chairs for hire along the parade route, from Plaza de El Rollo, Corredera and Avenida Constitucion (odd zone first and second rows, even zone second row) in the areas where there are no grandstands.

The councillor also clarified that private chairs are not prohibited behind the chairs for hire.

