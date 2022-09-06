By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 17:44

To coincide with the new school term Madrid to offer free travel. Image: Madrid Town Hall

Madrid Council has confirmed it will be free to travel on EMT buses on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday, September 6, 7 and 8.

Travel will be free until 23:59 hours on September 8.

Together with the free travel on September 1, this will be the seventh time that Madrid has activated this measure to promote mobility on EMT buses.

The free service has benefited more than 4.1 million passengers.

On September 1, EMT carried 1,046,969 passengers which is 25.9 per cent more than on the previous day.

The promotion of the bus is key to the promotion of sustainable mobility in the city of Madrid. The offer comes on days when it is expected that the city will be recovering from a high number of journeys after the summer holiday break.

By activating this measure, the City Council is once again seeking to promote public transport as an alternative to private vehicles.

On the occasion of free buses for the NATO Summit on June 28, 29 and 30 demand increased by 89.93 per cent compared to that recorded in 2019.

In total, 1,034,375 passengers have benefited from the measure.

