By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 16:26

Almeria hosts shooting of the Dutch film 'Line of Fire' in Pescadería. Image: Almeria Town Hall

Almeria has been the scene for several days in the filming of the latest feature film made by the Dutch production company Keyfilm Productie 1 BV.

Filming of scenes from Line of Fire has involved a crew of more than one hundred people who have been based in the capital for the last two weeks, according to Almeria Town Hall.

In addition to the Pescadería-La Chanca area, the Dutch production company has also filmed in other locations such as the Alcazaba, both inside and outside, in El Chorrillo and in the municipality of Tabernas.

The Mayoress, María del Mar Vazquez confirmed that: “This type of production generates employment. There are currently more than a hundred people staying in hotels in Almeria and thanks to this production many people have been hired as extras from our capital.”

The Mayoress added: “Almeria has been giving its support to the film production through the City Promotion Department”, recognising that “it is very important for us that they choose us as locations for feature films, short films and even commercials.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.