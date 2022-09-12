Male hospitalised after being hit by a boat’s propellor while swimming in Denia, Alicante

By Chris King • 12 September 2022 • 1:17

Image of Les Marines beach in Denia, Alicante. Credit: Google maps - Cristinaisab Mar

A 30-year-old male was hospitalised in the Alicante town of Denia after being hit by a boat’s propellor while swimming.

A 30-year-old man suffered very serious injuries to his face when he was hit by the propeller of an inflatable boat in the waters off the coast of the Costa Blanca municipality of Denia on Saturday, September 10.

The incident occurred at around 1pm when the victim was with a group of friends. They immediately retrieved him from the sea and helped him back to the shore of Les Marines beach to receive urgent medical attention.

Two health workers who were on the beach at the time of the accident tended to the injured man, along with the lifeguards who were on duty at the beach. His friends said they feared for his life, such were his injuries to his face and hands. An ambulance from the Urgent Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) duly arrived at the scene and its medics took over.

After being alerted to the incident, a Guardia Civil patrol was dispatched to the beach, along with a vehicle from Denia Local Police. The injured male was transferred by ambulance to Denia Hospital from where he was subsequently moved to the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital. According to health sources, the victim remains hospitalised with serious facial injuries, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

