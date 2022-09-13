By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 15:46

Marbella's video surveillance phase I work currently in progress. Image: Marbella Town Hall

The first phase of video surveillance in San Pedro Alcantara will be completed during the month of October



There will be seven cameras in the areas of La Libertad and La Iglesia squares costing around €48,000.

The Deputy Mayor, Javier Garcia, said that this measure responds to the demands of the residents and will provide “security and peace of mind” to citizens in these parts of the municipality.

The panoramic cameras with two sensors and 180-degree coverage are being installed, according to Marbella Town Hall.

Javier confirmed that: “The recordings, which will be destroyed after 30 days, will be connected to a central server located at the Marbella Local Police Headquarters, and in turn, the images will be provided to the National Police.”

The Deputy Mayor added: “In La Igleasia area, two cameras will be placed on the facade of the Mayor’s Office and another two to cover the back of the building.”

Work is already underway and is expected to be completed in 45 days.

The second phase of work is for the installation of surveillance cameras in the Industrial Estate and for the installation of number plate readers at all the entrances to San Pedro Alcantara.

