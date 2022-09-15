By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 7:28
The easy way to get your five a day. Image: monticelloShutterstock.com
Fruit and vegetables are also usually low in fat and calories that’s why eating them can help you maintain a healthy weight and keep your heart healthy.
To get the most out of your 5 A Day, your 5 portions should include a variety of fruit and vegetables. This is because different fruits and vegetables contain different combinations of fibre, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.
80g of fresh, canned or frozen fruit and vegetables counts as 1 portion of your 5 A Day. Opt for tinned or canned fruit and vegetables in natural juice or water, with no added sugar or salt.
30g of dried fruit (this is equivalent to around 80g of fresh fruit) counts as 1 portion of your 5 A Day.
150ml of fruit juice, vegetable juice or smoothie.
80g of beans and pulses. These only count once as part of your 5 A Day, no matter how many you eat. This is because although they’re a good source of fibre, they contain fewer nutrients than other fruits and vegetables.
Fruit and vegetables cooked in dishes such as soups, stews or pasta.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
