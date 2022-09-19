By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 19:33

People of Almeria enjoy the Great Mobility Festival on the Paseo de la Paseo. Image: Ayumtamiento de Almeria

Almeria is immersed in the celebrations of European Mobility Week which takes place from September 16 until 22.



Almeria’s Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, said: “We want to encourage all the people of Almeria to come and participate in all the activities we have for the whole family in terms of environmental awareness and sustainability.”

On Sunday, September 18, Almeria’s youngsters enjoyed a morning of face painting, a workshop with fashionable character snacks, games with balls and balloons, relay races and traditional games, as well as two large inflatables: gladiator wrestling and a climbing wall.

After getting their strength back after all the fun and games, two food trucks were set up on the Paseo de Almeria.

Visitors to the event were able to get to know various suppliers of skateboards, scooters, skateboards, bicycles, as well as motorbikes and electric scooters.

European Mobility Week will continue until Thursday, September 22, during which two competitions will be held.

A drawing competition for 5th-grade primary schoolchildren and photography competition for all ages for which prizes will be awarded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.