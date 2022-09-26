By Joshua Manning • 26 September 2022 • 12:34

President Zelenskyy shares photos of Russian destruction of Kharkiv, Ukraine Credit: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

Photos of the Russian destruction of Kharkiv, Ukraine were shared by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, September 26.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared photos of the Russian destruction of Kharkiv, Ukraine on his official Twitter, stating:

“Kharkiv. Saltivka. A large and peaceful residential area. It was like that until Russia came. But no missile will bring the terrorist state closer to its goal.”

“The subjugation of Ukraine will not happen. Instead, each missile brings Russia closer to greater international isolation, greater economic degradation, and even clearer historical condemnation.”

The news follows reports that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff with the participation of relevant ministers and heads of security agencies involved in the defence of Ukraine’s Homeland, as reported on Monday, September 26.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has also signed a decree on the appointment of a new Ambassador to Germany, as reported on Friday, September 23.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed another decree on the creation of 15 military administrations in the Kherson region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

On Monday, September 19, the Public Chambers of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics urged the heads of the republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation and those requests were met.

Referendums will be held from September 23 to 27, as announced on Tuesday, September 20.

The public council of the Kherson Region also asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession. This was also agreed upon and will follow the same dates.

Now thousands of people have gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

