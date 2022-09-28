Russia to request UN Security Council meeting over Nord Stream pipeline damage

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 September 2022 • 16:06

Image: Nikolay Androsov/Shutterstock.com

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Russia plans to convene an official meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation with the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

“Russia intends to convene a formal meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the provocations against the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 pipelines,” Zakharova said in a statement via her Telegram on Wednesday, September 28.

Earlier, the diplomat demanded a response from US President Joe Biden, after US involvement was brought into question as regards to the ‘bombings’ on the routes of the Nord Streams.

Poland, Denmark and Sweden admitted the possibility of “sabotage” at the pipelines, while the German government said the Nord Stream incident could not have been caused by natural causes.

Nord Stream’s operator had previously not ruled out the possibility of repairing the damaged pipeline strings.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 7, 2022, US President Joe Biden threatened to ‘end’ the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Monday, September 26, mysterious leaks appeared in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Ukraine of course accused Russia of sabotaging its own pipelines. A Swedish seismologist confirmed that at least one underwater blast had been registered prior to the leaks being detected.

Following news of the incident, Radek Sikorski, a Polish MEP, made a cryptic post on Twitter accompanied by an image of the Baltic Sea bubbling due to the escaping gas. He captioned his post simply: “Thank you, USA”, but failed to clarify what he was actually thanking them for.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.