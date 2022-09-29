By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 12:10

BREAKING NEWS: Kremlin to sign treaties on incorporation of new territories into Russia Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

The Kremlin is set to sign treaties on the incorporation of new territories into Russia, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

Kremlin will sign treaties on the incorporation of new territories into Russia, on September 30 at 3.pm according to Russian diplomat and press secretary for President Vladimir Putin, who made the announcement.

In addition, Moscow has already started to prepare the stages for the rally scheduled on September 30.

Results from polling stations on the referendums in the Russian Federation were as follows:

“The DPR’s accession to Russia was supported by 98.35% after more than 22.48% of the protocols were processed.”

“The accession of the LPR to Russia following the results of processing 21.11% of protocols was supported by 97.83%.”

“The accession of Zaporizhzhia region to Russia following the results of processing of 29% of protocols was supported by 97.79%.”

“Joining of Kherson region to the Russian Federation following the results of processing of 28% of protocols was supported by 97,05%.”

The news comes after reports that thousands of people gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

