29 September 2022

Firefighters to train law enforcement agencies to deal with floods. Image: Alicante Town Hall

Alicante City Council has organised a technical conference on safety in emergency interventions to act in floods.

The conference will be given by the Firefighters of the Fire Prevention, Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of Alicante and aimed at the Security Forces and Corps, Alicante Town Hall confirmed on Thursday, September 29.

The Councillor for Security, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, stressed the importance of the Security Forces and Corps “being the best trained, coordinated and prepared to act in flood situations in our city and can improve their response and effectiveness in rescues.”

The training programme will begin with the first course which will be attended by twenty officers of the Local Police of Alicante, and will take place on Sunday, October 2.

Following this, it is planned to train members of the National Police and Guardia Civil.

