By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 16:14
BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine is applying to NATO on accelerated basis Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com
President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s accelerated application to NATO on his official Telegram channel, stating:
“De facto, we have already passed our way to NATO.”
“De facto, we have already proved compatibility with the Alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.”
“We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the Alliance.”
“De facto. Today Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure that will match our importance for the protection of our entire community. In an expedited manner.”
“We are taking our defining step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated membership in NATO.”
The news comes after reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war, as reported on Friday, September 30.
In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed the agreements on the accession of the territories of DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Russia, as reported on Friday, September 30.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Ukraine to discuss the UK’s ongoing support and the next steps as the Ukraine Russia war continues, as reported on Friday, September 30.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.