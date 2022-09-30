By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 16:14

BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine is applying to NATO on accelerated basis Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is applying to NATO on an accelerated basis, as reported on Friday, September 30.

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine’s accelerated application to NATO on his official Telegram channel, stating:

“De facto, we have already passed our way to NATO.”

“De facto, we have already proved compatibility with the Alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.”

“We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the Alliance.”

“De facto. Today Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure that will match our importance for the protection of our entire community. In an expedited manner.”

“We are taking our defining step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated membership in NATO.”

The news comes after reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and stop the war, as reported on Friday, September 30.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed the agreements on the accession of the territories of DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to Russia, as reported on Friday, September 30.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Ukraine to discuss the UK’s ongoing support and the next steps as the Ukraine Russia war continues, as reported on Friday, September 30.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.