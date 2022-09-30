By Joshua Manning • 30 September 2022 • 13:47

UK "deeply concerned" by North Korea's decision to carry out ballistic missile tests Credit: Astrelok/Shutterstock.com

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson statement on North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on September 29.

Speaking on North Korea’s ballistic missile tests a UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson stated:

“The UK is deeply concerned by North Korea’s decision to carry out further ballistic missile tests on 29 September in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.”

“We urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.”

“Alongside our allies and partners, the UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea’s unlawful activities. ”

“We strongly encourage North Korea to return to dialogue with the US.”

The news follows reports of another gaff from the Biden-Harris Administration that was captured on camera on Thursday, September 29 after Kamala mistook North Korea for South. It marked a bad couple of days for the VP and President of the US.

US VP Kamala Harris mistakenly announced on Thursday, September 29 that “the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”

This came days after US President Joe Biden mistakenly looked for US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, who was tragically killed in a horror car crash back in August, during a recent press conference.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.