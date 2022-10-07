By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 21:37
London Mayor to invest £7.8M to support young people affected by violence. Image Motortion Films/Shutterstock.com
Specialist frontline youth workers, based in hospitals, work alongside clinicians in Accident and Emergency departments and Major Trauma Centres to offer support, guidance and a route away from violence for young people.
New funding from City Hall will mean that youth workers will continue to be embedded in eight A&E hospitals and four Major Trauma Centres.
Hospital locations are determined by the levels of young victims of violence in the surrounding area.
The investment will also enable specialist youth workers to support young victims of domestic abuse and domestic violence in the four Major Trauma Centres.
It comes as initial data shows that over the last two years, nearly 800 young people have engaged and worked with youth workers based in A&Es, supporting them away from violence and helping with mental health support, access to education and housing, as well as training and employment opportunities.
Youth workers based in A&E departments provide an opportunity to intervene in a young person’s life much earlier. Known as the ‘reachable moment’ skilled youth workers engage with young people when they arrive at the hospital with injuries, the time when they are most receptive to changing their behaviour.
Clinical leads in hospitals across the capital have worked hard to develop the programme and dedicated spaces in A&E have been secured to provide opportunities for youth workers to speak confidentially to young people, and provide the support and guidance they need.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.