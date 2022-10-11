By Brian O'Malley • 11 October 2022 • 19:08
"Russian commander played too much Red Alert as a kid" quips Mykolaiv Governor. Image: Peerawit/Shutterstock.com
Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration governor, Vitali Kim, posted a message in response to missile strikes across Ukraine: “More launches. Looks like the new commander of the Russian army overplayed red alert as a kid. I’d rather read books.”
General Surovikin is said to have taken overall command of the Russian forces in recent days and the most recent barrage of missile strikes has been attributed to his command.
British intelligence stated the new commander will face an increasingly factional army.
