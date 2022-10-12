Game changer as air defence system finally arrives in Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 October 2022 • 19:34

Iris-t defence system - Sergey Kohl / Shutterstock.com

Ukraine has described the new air defence system supplied by the allies as a game changer on the same day as its army made further territorial gains.

The system supplied by the country’s allies arrived from Germany on Wednesday, October 12 and will be instrumental in helping the country to defend itself from incoming rockets.

Arrival of the system could not have been sooner (should’ve been at the start of the offensive) with Russia’s reaction to the blowing up of the Crimea bridge, being to revert back to long range rocket launches.

Ukrainian cities have come under indiscriminate bombardment from Russian rockets resulting in numerous local citizens being killed.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, welcomed the arrival of the first Iris-T defence system from Germany. The first of four to be delivered, the system is a sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (Nasams) that has been supplied by the US.

Reznikov tweeted “A new era of air defence has begun in Ukraine.

“Iris-Ts from Germany are already here. NASAMsare coming. This is only the beginning. And we need more.”

Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, said that the rocket attacks earlier this badly affected the country’s electricity network. He went on to appeal to limit their electricity consumption during peak hours to avoid blackouts.

A 25 per cent cut in electricity consumption is needed between 5 and 10 pm.

Ukraine has provided minimum and maximum temperatures for businesses and homes in an effort to reduce consumption, with the country working hard to get everyone through the winter.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, confirmed that members were working to provide more ground-to-air defences to Ukraine.

He said: “We will address how to ramp up support for Ukraine and the top priority will be more air defence for Ukraine.”

As the air defence system finally arrives in Ukraine, concerns have started to rise that the war is depleting military resources worldwide limiting the ability of NATO members to keep providing Ukraine with support.

