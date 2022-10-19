By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 10:07

WATCH: Russian D-30 122mm howitzer destroyed by Ukrainian HIMARS strike. Image: UAWeapons/Twitter

VIDEOS shared on social media on Wednesday, October 19 show a Russian D-30 122mm howitzer position destroyed by a Ukrainian HIMARS/M142 strike.

Ukrainian Armed Forces shared a video of a donated American multiple-launch rocket system M142 HIMARS strike on a Russian D-30 122mm howitzer position in south Ukraine.

Filmed by a Leleka-100 UAV, the video shows a huge explosion as a result of the attack.

#Ukraine: A Russian D-30 122mm howitzer position was desroyed by a Ukrainian HIMARS/M270 strike in the South, with the strike observed by a Leleka-100 UAV. pic.twitter.com/dtamHeyq9r — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 19, 2022

People commented on the video.

“I can’t wait for the additional HIMARS and M270s to arrive. With Excalibur rounds, there will be counter-batter strikes across the line and Russia’s remaining artillery advantage will disappear,” one person wrote.

I can't wait for the additional HIMARS and M270s to arrive. With Excalibur rounds, there will be counter batter strikes across the line and Russia's remaining artillery advantage will disappear — (((Sultan Caliph of Fellastan )) (@abdallaha92) October 19, 2022

On Saturday, October 15, videos showed a Ukrainian 155mm Excalibur precision-guided artillery strike on a Russian position in Kherson Oblast which caused a large explosion.

The video footage shared from the savelifeua Telegram channel shows the Ukrainian 155mm Excalibur precision-guided artillery striking and blowing up a Russian position in Kherson Oblast.

“Aerial reconnaissance found occupants’ equipment with Leleka-100 in Kherson sector – artillery destroyed it with one powerful strike ,” the caption to the video read.

Prior to that, videos caught the capture of a Russian Uragan MLRS 9P140 launcher by a Ukrainian SSO in Kherson Oblast.

On Wednesday, October 12, a video was shared alongside the caption: “The reward for the soldiers of the SSO of Ukraine for liberating one of the settlements of the Kherson Region is the Russian Uragan MLRS.”

On Telegram, the “Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” channel added: “It was given to us as a gift from destroyed Russian soldiers during another operation.

“Thanks to our soldiers, this MLRS will now work not to the detriment, but to the benefit of Ukrainians. And he will easily cope with the distance to the targets – the positions of the Russian enemy, arranged on the Ukrainian land occupied by him. Occupied for now.”

