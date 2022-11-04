BREAKING NEWS – UK rules out December elections in Northern Ireland

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 November 2022 • 8:57

The AFP News Agency is reporting that the Uk government has ruled out December elections for Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has said this morning Friday, November 4 that the elections were due to take place following the failure of the parties to form a government within six months of the last election.

He has said that he will outline the steps that will be taken to resolve the issues in Northern Ireland in parliament, although he is legally obliged to call an election within 12 weeks of October 28, the date the deadline for forming a government passed.

Heaton-Harris who met with the parties in Northern Ireland said that everyone had “sincere concerns” over the cost and the impact of elections now.

A statement issued by the secretary said: “I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season.

“Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

The Northern Ireland parties have yet to comment on the announcement, but it is thought that they have agreed a way forward with Heaton-Harris who today announced that the UK had ruled out December elections.

