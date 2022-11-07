Ten red cards as Champions Trophy final ends in chaos

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 November 2022 • 12:47

Carlos Alcaraz - Racing - Credit [email protected]

Ten red cards were issued in the Champions Trophy final in Argentina between Racing and Boca Juniors.

World Cup bound referee Facundo Tello dished out the cards after Racing scored the winning goal in extra time on Sunday, November 6.

Racing’s midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration after heading a corner into the corner of the net.

Infuriated by his celebration in front of the opposition stands, Boca players took things into their own hands grabbing the Alcaraz by the ear and throwing the ball at him.

That led to a scuffle and five more red cards including one for Alcaraz, adding to the five dished out earlier in the game.

Facundo Tello gears up for the World Cup with a spectacular display in Boca v Racing pic.twitter.com/uoCbfMnoUy — James Dart (@James_Dart) November 6, 2022

In total seven Boca players received red cards and three from Racing in what was a classic ill-tempered game.

The opening goal was scored by Boca’s Norberto Briasco before Racing’s Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

South American finals are notoriously passionate affairs but for ten red cards to be issued in a Champions Trophy final is unusual.

