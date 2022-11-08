Pharmacists empowered to administer vaccines in drive to vaccinate population

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 10:34

Vaccination Image: adriaticfoto/Shutterstock.com

Pharmacists are being empowered to administer vaccines after countries across the world were hit by a string of pandemics.

According to Health Insurance on Tuesday, November 8, French pharmacists can inoculate men and women in possession of a medical prescription with 14 different vaccines.

The move, the publication says: “marks an unprecedented ambition on the evolution of the role of the pharmacist within the health system.”

Designed to “improve vaccination coverage in France and facilitate the journey of the patient wishing to be vaccinated,” the change it is hoped will see more people take advantage of vaccinations to protect themselves and others from viruses.

Vaccination numbers have fallen considerably in recent times with misinformation and fears having a marked effect on programmes to inoculate the general population. It has also resulted in increases in diseases last seen decades ago in countries as diverse as the UK and France.

People who have a medical prescription will be able to get vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis, pertussis, human papilloma virus, invasive pneumococcal disease, hepatitis A and B viruses, meningococci A, B, C, Y and W as well as rabies.

Pharmacists will have to undergo training by the Regional Health Agency to which they are attached before they will be licensed to administer vaccinations.

France is the first in Europe to empower pharmacists to administer vaccines, the question is whether others will follow as pressures increase on health systems across the continent.

