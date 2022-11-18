Strong wind, heavy rain and snow headed to the UK

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 November 2022 • 9:27

UK forecasters say that strong wind, heavy rain and snow is headed towards the UK and could bring localised flooding.

According to the Met Office on Friday, November 18 yellow warnings are in place for the east of Scotland and the north-east of England.

An amber warning is also in place for rain in the east of Scotland where more than 100mm of rain can be expected throughout the day. The warning ends around 3pm today.

Met Office Meteorologist Tom Morgan told ITV: “With this kind of rainfall, we are expecting some flooding,” adding that coastal areas will be battered by strong winds.

“We have very strong onshore winds and very large waves

“There may be some disruption to transport, including ferries and the road network.”

With temperatures for this time of year around the usual nine to 11 degrees Celsius, the stormy weather could bring localised flooding and possibly snow over the weekend.

He said the weather over the weekend was more stable saying: “It stays quite clear over the weekend.

“We may see the first snowflakes of autumn over high ground and in the Scottish hills and the Pennines.”

He continued saying: “There is more uncertainty than usual after Sunday.

“It will probably be pretty unsettled, with some rain at times and possibly quite windy as well.”

The strong wind, heavy rain and snow signal a return to more typical weather for this time of year.

