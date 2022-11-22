Spain’s Grosso Napoletano named as the third best pizza chain in the world.

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 November 2022 • 11:26

Grosso Napolitano pizza - Image Gross Napolitano

Spain’s Grosso Napoletano pizza chain has been named as the third best in the world by ‘The Top 50 Artisan Pizza Chains 2022.’

The award announced overnight on Monday, November 21 at an awards ceremony in Madrid, sees the chain join the top Italian pizza makers from around the world in the top ten.

The pizzas were ranked by judges from across the world who all take an active interest in the traditional food from Napoli, Italy.

Among the items that go into the decision to choose the best pizza are presentation, preparation, customer service and the quality of the products.

Da Michele, the Amalfi Coast based chain took top spot followed by France’s Big Mamma Group. Da Michele, the historic Neapolitan brand created by the Condurro family, has been producing pizza’s for more tha 150 years and has now expanded as far afield as Japan, England, Spain, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Germany.

The Big Momma group founded by two French entrepreneurs, Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydouxe, has outlets locations in France, England and Germany and has its first store in Spain, in Bel Mondo, Madrid.

Grosso Napoletano was founded in Madrid and today has stores across Spain including in Valencia, Zaragoza, Seville, Pamplona, Barcelona, Murcia and San Sebastian.

The three editors of the “Artisanal Pizza” Barbara Guerra, Luciano Pignataro and Albert Sapere say that pizzas are a phenomenon that multiplies year after year. They add pizzas cross all borders from the United States to China, passing through Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The top ten brands are:

Da Michele Big Mamma Group Grosso Napoletano Berberè Bráz Pizzaria 400 Gradi Pizza Pilgrims Errico Porzio Luigia Sorbillo

Other awards on the night went to:

Best Marketing 2022 – Ferrarelle Award: Grosso Napoletano Performance of the Year 2022 – Robo Award: Errico Porzio Best Delivery Service 2022 – Goeldlin Award: Bráz Pizzaria Brand Identity 2022 – Pastificio Di Martino Award: Big Mamma Group Made in Italy 2022 – Latteria Sorrentina Award: 400 Gradi Innovation and Sustainability 2022 – Solania Award: Pizza Pilgrims

Almost everyone loves a good pizza, and it seems the place to go in Spain is Grosso Napoletano, who have been named as the third best pizza chain in the world.

