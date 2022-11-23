UPDATE: Up to 10 dead in Walmart shooting after ‘store manager opened fire’ in Virginia

By Vickie Scullard • 23 November 2022 • 9:30

The scene of the shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Credit: @rawsalerts/Twitter.

Multiple people are dead in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Update 9.30am – Up to 10 dead in Walmart shooting after ‘store manager opened fire’ in Virginia.

A man – believed to be a store manager – reportedly opened fire in the Chesapeake store before turning the gun on himself.

Horrified eyewitnesses claimed the gunman burst into the break room before blasting other employees, according to CNN.

Store staff allege on videos circulating on social media that one of the branch bosses was responsible for the shooting.

Police have confirmed that they found multiple people fatally shot across the floor of the store, with one just outside the entrance.

The shooter is dead, but police say that they were not responsible for his death.

🚨#BREAKING: A Walmart manager has shot multiple employees ⁰

📌#Chesapeake l #VA ⁰

Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside a Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart Started to open fire shooting Multiple employees inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2022

Original story – The shooter, whose name has not been released by police, was found dead at the Walmart store, said Leo Kosinski, a spokesman with the Chesapeake Police Department.

The exact number of casualties is unknown, but Mr. Kosinski said he believed that the number of people who had been fatally shot was “less than 10.”

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the Walmart at around 10pm local time, and when entered the store, they found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured” individuals, Mr Kosinski said.

He said that investigators do not know whether the shooter was an employee or whether he had died by suicide, adding that he did not believe any shots had been fired by police officers.

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday: “We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia, store.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community, and our associates.

“We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

This comes just three days after five people were killed and around 20 injured after a mass shooting occurred at an LGBT+ nightclub Club Q, in Colorado Springs.

According to reports, the shooting took place on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is celebrated on November 20 as a way of remembering those killed in transphobic attacks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.