Moment of Messi magic helps Argentina to World Cup victory over Mexico

By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 23:37

Argentina kept their 2022 Qatar World Cup hopes alive after struggling to victory over Mexico.

After their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in the opening match of Group C, Argentina’s clash today with Mexico in Doha’s Lusail Stadium was a massive contest. Gerardo Martino would also be under pressure after his Mexican side had to settle for a draw with Poland in their first group game.

Poland romped to a 2-0 win over the Saudi team earlier today, with Robert Lewandowski finally scoring his first-ever goal at a World Cup. The win by the Poles left 44-year-old Lionel Scaloni’s Argentinian side languishing at the bottom of the group. He had some good news though with his captain Lionel Messi pronounced fit.

A pretty boring first 45 minutes clogged with too many fouls needed some sort of a spark. That was eventually provided by none other that the genius of Messi. In the 64th minute, 20 yards out, the 35-year-old Argentinian controlled the ball left-footed before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner of Guillermo Ochoa’s net.

The sea of fans erupted into a cacophony of noise as the game finally burst into life. Messi turned into the provider in the 87 minute, setting up 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez who clinched the three points by curling the ball into the top corner of Mexico’s goal.

Lionel Scaloni will probably be breathing a bit easier tonight but there is still a final group match to come against the current leaders, Poland next week.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.