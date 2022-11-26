Putin awards ‘Mother-Heroine’ title to seven Russian women

Russian news agency Kommersant reported the awarding of the titles on Saturday, November 26 although Putin is believed to have used Friday’s meeting with the 12 mothers to bestow the title.

The title “Mother-Heroine” was established in the USSR during the second World War, back in 1944 but it had slipped into disuse. President Vladimir Putin issued a decree that reintroduced the title in August, which comes with a monetary award of 1 million Rubles (€15,800).

Recipients receive the honorary title for strengthening the institution of the family, increasing the importance of motherhood and raising children. The title of “Mother-Heroine” is awarded to Russian women who have given birth to and raised ten children. The decree on awarding is posted on the official portal of legal information.

Those that was received the award are Angela Akhmatova from Kabardino-Balkaria, Lyudmila Badmaeva from Buryatia, Elena Kitaeva from the Altai Territory, Elena Kozhevatova from the Orenburg Region, Galina Menshikova from the Volgograd Region, Tatyana Saltykova from the Moscow Region and Irina Skripko from St. Petersburg.

Putin’s awarding of the ‘Mother-Heroine’ title to seven Russian women follows the stage-managed event with mothers who had lost their sons in the invasion of Ukraine.

