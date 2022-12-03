BREAKING: Russian businessman arrested on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the Home Office

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 14:03

Officers have arrested a 58-year-old Russian businessman on suspicion of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.

According to Sky News on Saturday, December 3 the National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested the unnamed man along with two others believed to be co-conspirators.

The first is a 35-year-old who is believed to have worked in the Russian’s multi-million-pound home in London and the second a 39-year-old was arrested at his home in Pimlico.

Agents pounced after the 35-year-old was seen leaving the home with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash. He is also accused of obstructing an officer.

Some 50 officers were involved in the raid undertaken by the Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, which resulted in a large amount of cash and a number of digital devices being seized.

Graeme Biggar, Director General of the NCA, said: “The NCA’s Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, only established this year, is having significant success investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and enable them and those linked to the Russian regime.

“We will continue to use all the powers and tactics available to us to disrupt this threat.”

The men have since been released on bail and will be required to appear in court at a later date. They are according to the NCA the latest to be targeted in the efforts to disrupt activities of corrupt international business.

Some 100 actions have been taken to remove or reduce a criminal threat from Putin-linked elites.

“The cell has also investigated and taken discreet action against a significant number of elites who impact directly on the UK, as well as targeting less conventional routes used to disguise movements of significant wealth, such as high value asset sales via auction houses,” the NCA said.

“Internationally, the NCA’s work has assisted in the freezing of numerous properties, eight yachts and four aircraft, and it continues to work in concert with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation to ensure that other assets in the UK are frozen, as well as with global partners to target illicit wealth held abroad.”

The name of the Russian businessman arrested on suspicion of money laundering has not been released nor have any further details at this stage of the investigation.

