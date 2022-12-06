Oil tanker near Russian airfield catches fire in Ukrainian drone attack

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 December 2022 • 8:15

Kursk airport blaze - Credit [email protected]

A drone attack on a Russian airfield in the Kursk region has set an oil tanker alight, however, no casualties were reported.

The attack on Tuesday. December 6 is said to have occurred close to the Russian border with Ukraine.

Roman Starovoit, the territory’s governor wrote on the Telegram messaging app according to Russian news site, The Moscow Times.

Footage published online shows a large fire accompanied by the sounds of fire engines and police at the airport in Kursk. According to local authorities the fire is under control although no details were provided with regard to the extent of the damage to the airport or its facilities.

The news comes on the same day that Russian oil prices hit the $60 ceiling on Russian oil imposed by the European Union and the G7 countries.

#Russia: This morning two Russian cities were woken by explosions – the Ukrainian army fired on targets in #Belgorod and #Kursk, however neither were successfully hit according to preliminary information. pic.twitter.com/AeEIDI4g7l — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 3, 2022

Russia also continued its daily barrage of attacks in the partially occupied southern region of Zaporizhzhia, the territory’s Ukrainian governor said early Tuesday. Oleksandr Starukh said: “Once again, Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the suburbs of the regional centre.”

He added that the attacks had damaged critical infrastructure and residential buildings but that no casualties had been reported. This was confirmed by the Moscow-appointed official in the region Vladimir Rogov, who said that six missiles had targeted Ukrainian army installations.

Claims were also made that Ukraine had targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said it will not hand over to Ukraine or any third party.

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had said last week he hoped to reach an agreement on securing the Zaporizhzhia plant with Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone attacks continue to be effective this time set an oil tanker in the Kursk airport on fire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.