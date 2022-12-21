U.S. to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems in $1.8 billion military aid package

By Chris King • 21 December 2022 • 4:14

Image of a Patriot air defence system. Credit: Wikipedia - By U.S. Army - http://www4.army.mil/armyimages/armyimage.php?photo=11606, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8620443

As part of a $1.8 billion military aid package, Ukraine looks set to receive Patriot air defence systems from the U.S.

The United States will send Ukraine a $1.8 billion military aid package that will include Patriot air defence systems for the first time. This was reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday, December 20, citing U.S. officials.

In addition to the Patriot air defence system, the new package will include high-precision missiles for fighters. These shipments signal an expansion in the supply of advanced weaponry by the Biden administration to Ukraine to bolster its air defences, the agency said.

According to AP, this new package of military assistance to Ukraine will be announced on Wednesday, December 21. It is expected to include about $1 billion worth of weapons from Pentagon stockpiles and another $800 million in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Late on Tuesday evening, both CNN and Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit the United States today, Wednesday 21. This will be the first time he has left the country since the beginning of the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy will reportedly meet with President Joe Biden and personally address a joint meeting of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in Washington.

In a written statement released on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked all members of the House of Representatives to attend Wednesday night’s meeting in person. She added that it would be ‘a special session dedicated to democracy’.

