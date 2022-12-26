Spain’s weather set to change on Tuesday as temperatures drop

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 December 2022 • 15:43

Warm winter weather Oliva Spain Image Peter McLaren Kennedy

The weather in Spain is set to change on Tuesday as temperatures begin to fall, however, they are expected to remain above averages for this time of year.

According to Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET on Monday, December 26 the weather will turn colder on Tuesday throughout the country.

The change will bring to an end the unusually warm weather that has been a feature of the last few weeks, although day and night temperatures are expected to remain above those usually experienced at this time of year.

Whilst temperatures will fall, the weather is expected to remain stable, unlike the Canary Islands where the DANA will intensify throughout the day.

That will bring significant rainfall to the islands, particularly in the western parts. The presence of a calima will see the rain accompanied by mud.

Some scattered rain can be expected in the northwest and northeast of the Spanish mainland but for the most part, it will remain partly cloudy and dry.

With colder temperatures, fog can be expected in central parts of Spain whilst the rest of the country will be cooler, partly cloudy and for the most part dry.

The Balearic Islands will also remain dry and partly cloudy, but will also experience light winds from the northwestern coast that could strengthen.

The spectacular weather enjoyed by Spain over the past week or so is set to change on Tuesday, but will for the most part remain very pleasant and stable although somewhat cooler.

