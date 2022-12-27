By Matthew Roscoe • 27 December 2022 • 11:23

Ukraine destroys more Russian APCs in combat losses as of December 27. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, December 27, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further seven Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, December 26. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 6024.

According to the latest data, another 620 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 103,220.

Two more Russian artillery systems were also destroyed, taking the number destroyed by Zelenksy’s troops in Ukraine to 1998.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 27.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/hy94ThI99g — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 27, 2022

The 307th of the war in Ukraine also showed that Russian troops had lost one more piece of special equipment, taking the total loss to 179.

The news comes after reports from Russia-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic claiming that more than 4,000 civilians had been killed since February.

On Monday, December 26, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s representation to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of War Crimes Issues of Ukraine (JCCC) reported that in the DPR, 4,400 civilians, including 132 children, had been killed since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated back in February.

“In the territory within the pre-SAF borders, 2,311 civilians, including 157 children, were wounded to varying degrees of severity… In the territory liberated during the SDF, 1,645 civilians, including 92 children, were injured,” the office wrote on Telegram.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a disputed entity created by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which claims Donetsk Oblast. It began as a breakaway state and was then annexed by Russia in 2022. The city of Donetsk is the claimed capital city.

During the aforementioned period, the ministry recorded 13,927 shells, of which 13,596 were fired with heavy weapons and more than 91,000 shells of various calibres were fired, including 32 missiles from Tochka-U missile launcher, 149 rockets from HIMARS, 255 rockets from BM-27 “Uragan” and 12,281 rockets from BM-21 “Grad” and 16,444 shells of 155 mm calibre.

