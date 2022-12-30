By Matthew Roscoe • 30 December 2022 • 9:56

Ukraine destroys more than 50 Russian cruise missiles in latest combat losses as of December 30. Image: Alex Zabusik/Shutterstock.com

ON Friday, December 30, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian cruise missiles.

Another 58 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, December 29, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 690 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 105,250.

Eight Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as 12 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures was the loss of another six Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2010 and the destruction of 23 Russian drones takes the total losses to 1740.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 30.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/aX0H8VR4NV — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 30, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the destruction of another eight Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3026 in total.

While the loss of another 12 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) means Russian forces have now seen Ukraine destroy 6059 in total.

The destruction of so many Russian cruise missiles comes after Russia launched a “massive missile attack” on Ukraine on December 29.

According to reports, 120 cruise missiles were fired by Russian troops across multiple cities in Ukraine.

At the time, former world heavyweight boxer and current Mayor of Ukraine’s Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported “several explosions in the capital” as multiple cities in Ukraine revealed that a “massive missile attack” was being carried out by Russia.

