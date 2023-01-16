Andrew Tate assets worth €3.7 million seized by Romanian authorities

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 January 2023 • 11:13
Andrew Tate and associates being led into custody - Image LCV / Shutterstock.com
According to France 24 on Monday, January 16 more than 29 moveable assets along with sums of cash were taken into custody over the weekend following raids on a number of properties. The assets include a number of luxury vehicles and watches.
The goods removed from homes in Bucharest are said to have been transported to a safe storage facility.
Tate, who appeared in court last week, lost an appeal challenging his 30-day arrest warrant with the judge saying he and his associates should remain in custody whilst the investigation continued.
Romanian police say they are continuing their investigations and are building their case against the Big Brother contestant. Tate, who has a considerable following on social media, is well-known for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.
Tate, who holds U.S. and UK citizenship, had been banned from a number of social media platforms for among other things, claiming that women were the property of men.
The impounding of assets worth €3.7 million belonging to Andrew Tate, suggests that Romanian authorities are confident they have sufficient evidence to bring charges in time.
